Ambulance runs over, crushes woman during wellness check, officials say

An ambulance in Ohio accidentally ran over a woman whom first responders were called to check on, officials said. (Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin, Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:01 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – An ambulance in Ohio accidentally ran over a woman whom first responders were called to check on, officials said.

The 68-year-old woman died at the scene.

According to Parma Heights police, the death happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday at the Ridgewood Apartments.

Paramedics initially received a call from a concerned neighbor that the 68-year-old woman may have fallen.

Police said first responders had to force themselves into the apartment, but they found the woman conscious and breathing.

The woman refused treatment from the Parma Heights Fire Department and refused to be taken to the hospital, police said.

As first responders were leaving the scene, the woman followed them outside of her apartment, walked up to the passenger side of the ambulance, and fell.

Police said the paramedics did not see the woman and pulled away in the ambulance. Sadly, the vehicle ran over the woman, and she died on the scene.

Police said there is no indication of recklessness or negligence from first responders involved.

The Parma Fire Department said while the death remains under investigation, it “would like to respectfully offer our prayers and condolences to the family of the deceased.”

