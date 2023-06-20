Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”
Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 7-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the San Antonio Police Department in Texas is searching for Amarianna Benavidez.

The 7-year-old girl is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shit, purple shorts and no shots.

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police did not initially describe the circumstances leading up to the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Amarianna’s location should call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration
Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration
File image
Clark County responds to morning retail store fire in southwest valley
One lucky player at Caesars Palace hit three jackpots worth $1 million within 48 hours last...
Guest wins $1M over 3 jackpots in 48 hours on Las Vegas Strip
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, center, celebrates after scoring during the first...
Parade isn’t the end of the celebration for Golden Knights’ captain Stone
Deadly shooting investigation.
North Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
Blinken, Xi hold high-stakes talks in Beijing
The president went to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo...
Biden visits California nature center, discusses plans for climate change
The president went to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo...
President Biden visits California to unveil new climate projects
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend