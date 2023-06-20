Allegiant Stadium hosting in-person hiring event for 1K Raiders gameday positions

Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those interested in working at Allegiant Stadium can attend a hiring event at the venue on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Allegiant Stadium is holding the in-person recruitment event as it looks to fill the more than 1,000 remaining, part-time gameday and event staff positions.

According to Allegiant Stadium, the hiring event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Allegiant Stadium notes that those interested in a position at the venue are encouraged to attend the in-person hiring event and must be at least 18 years old, with a valid ID upon arrival. According to the release, interviews will be held on-site immediately upon completion of the application process.

The venue advises that applicants should be available to work at all ten Raiders home games, UNLV home games as well as various other sporting and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium. Allegiant Stadium also says applicants may have the opportunity to work during Super Bowl LVIII when it is held at the venue on February 11, 2024.

The event will feature employment opportunities with ASM Global, Silver & Black Hospitality, ABM, PATG-LV, S.A.F.E Management and The Raider Image, according to the website.

Parking for Wednesday’s hiring event will be available in Lot A, the release says.

For more information, visit: https://www.allegiantstadium.com/careers.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky player at Caesars Palace hit three jackpots worth $1 million within 48 hours last...
Guest wins $1M over 3 jackpots in 48 hours on Las Vegas Strip
Robert Anthony Lara, 29
Las Vegas police arrest man for allegedly stabbing, killing girlfriend
Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Las Vegas police investigating deadly weekend shooting in parking lot
Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration
Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Report names Nevada 3rd ‘most fun’ state in America

Latest News

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
28 arrests after Nevada cockfighting bust where 59 dead roosters were found this month
NBA PROPOSED ARENA LAS VEGAS
Here’s what to know about the planned $10B NBA arena project in Las Vegas
Stanley Cup Final MVP Jonathan Marchessault made an appearance at a Las Vegas sporting goods...
Stanley Cup Champion Jonathan Marchessault takes time to meet with fans and sign autographs
Stanley Cup Champion Jonathan Marchessault takes time to meet with fans and sign autographs