Allegiant Stadium hosting in-person hiring event for 1K Raiders gameday positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those interested in working at Allegiant Stadium can attend a hiring event at the venue on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Allegiant Stadium is holding the in-person recruitment event as it looks to fill the more than 1,000 remaining, part-time gameday and event staff positions.

According to Allegiant Stadium, the hiring event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Allegiant Stadium notes that those interested in a position at the venue are encouraged to attend the in-person hiring event and must be at least 18 years old, with a valid ID upon arrival. According to the release, interviews will be held on-site immediately upon completion of the application process.

The venue advises that applicants should be available to work at all ten Raiders home games, UNLV home games as well as various other sporting and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium. Allegiant Stadium also says applicants may have the opportunity to work during Super Bowl LVIII when it is held at the venue on February 11, 2024.

The event will feature employment opportunities with ASM Global, Silver & Black Hospitality, ABM, PATG-LV, S.A.F.E Management and The Raider Image, according to the website.

Parking for Wednesday’s hiring event will be available in Lot A, the release says.

For more information, visit: https://www.allegiantstadium.com/careers.

