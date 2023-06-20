Airline adds flights for holiday weekend Raiders game

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Allegiant Air announced that it will add additional flights on certain routes to help NFL fans travel for some road games this season.

The Las Vegas-based airline added four temporary flights, including one to Harry Reid International Airport. The extra route will allow Chiefs fans to fly to Sin City over Thanksgiving weekend. This extra round-trip flight leaves Kansas City International Airport on Nov. 24 and returns from Harry Reid on Nov. 27.

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, with a local kickoff time scheduled for 1:25 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.