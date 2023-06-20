Airline adds flights for holiday weekend Raiders game

Allegiant Air Raiders plane
Allegiant Air Raiders plane(Allegiant Airlines/Las Vegas Raiders)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Allegiant Air announced that it will add additional flights on certain routes to help NFL fans travel for some road games this season.

The Las Vegas-based airline added four temporary flights, including one to Harry Reid International Airport. The extra route will allow Chiefs fans to fly to Sin City over Thanksgiving weekend. This extra round-trip flight leaves Kansas City International Airport on Nov. 24 and returns from Harry Reid on Nov. 27.

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, with a local kickoff time scheduled for 1:25 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky player at Caesars Palace hit three jackpots worth $1 million within 48 hours last...
Guest wins $1M over 3 jackpots in 48 hours on Las Vegas Strip
Robert Anthony Lara, 29
Las Vegas police arrest man for allegedly stabbing, killing girlfriend
Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Las Vegas police investigating deadly weekend shooting in parking lot
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Report names Nevada 3rd ‘most fun’ state in America
Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration
Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Nevada State Police release report on deadly Lee Canyon crash
Plaza to host New Year’s Eve fireworks show, drone display in downtown Las Vegas
Here’s where you can see Fourth of July fireworks shows in Las Vegas Valley
Awakening invites audiences to join the quest of a heroine and her two fellow travelers as they...
Wynn Las Vegas announces return of ‘Awakening’ show after ‘restaged and reimagined’
A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location in Las Vegas on June 23, 2020.
Nevada DMV announces Walk-In Wednesdays beginning July 12