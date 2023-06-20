4 thoroughbred horses die in trailer fire, officials say

When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.
When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.(Bardstown Fire Department)
By Julia Huffman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – Four thoroughbred horses died in a trailer fire in Kentucky on Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The Bardstown Fire Department said they responded to a report of a horse trailer on fire on a roadway.

When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.

Bluegrass Parkway was shut down for about an hour while crews battled the fire.

Eight horses in total were inside the trailer, and the employees of the hauling company driving the trailer were able to get four of the horses out to safety before fire crews arrived.

Sadly, the other four horses did not make it.

The thoroughbreds that died had an estimated value of $750,000, the fire department said.

Investigators are still looking into how the fire started.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky player at Caesars Palace hit three jackpots worth $1 million within 48 hours last...
Guest wins $1M over 3 jackpots in 48 hours on Las Vegas Strip
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Robert Anthony Lara, 29
Las Vegas police arrest man for allegedly stabbing, killing girlfriend
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Report names Nevada 3rd ‘most fun’ state in America
Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Las Vegas police investigating deadly weekend shooting in parking lot

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard announced it had seized more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine and put the...
Coast Guard intercepts more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine worth $186 million
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden hosts a forum about artificial intelligence with technology leaders in San Francisco
People in Milwaukee gather to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19, 2023. Officials say at least six...
2nd person arrested in Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting that wounded 6, including alleged shooters
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for sub lost near Titanic wreck