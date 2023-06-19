Woman in June 13 crash near North Eastern, Walnut Avenue dies

By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 19, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A vehicle-on-vehicle collision near North Eastern Avenue and Walnut Avenue has left one person dead, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area June 13 around 5:18 p.m. for a reported fatality. Video evidence shows that one driver, a North Las Vegas man, turned left into a private drive of the street near the intersection when a car driven by the deceased collided with it.

The second driver, an unnamed 76-year-old woman, was taken to UMC Trauma Center with serious injuries. The North Las Vegas man had no signs of impairment and suffered only minor injuries.

In an update on Sunday, the Clark County Office of the Coroner announced the woman had died from her injuries. Details of her death are pending from the coroner’s office.

It is the 60th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction of 2023.

