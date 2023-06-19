A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic

FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:43 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic, according to media reports.

The U.S. Coast Guard told BBC News that a search was underway Monday off the coast of Newfoundland. OceanGate Expeditions confirmed it owned the missing vessel.

“We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely,” the company said in a statement to BBC News. “Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families.”

The U.S. Coast Guard in Boston did not immediately return messages sent by The Associated Press.

In 2021, OceanGate Expeditions began what it expected to become an annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of the iconic ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in 1912.

The company said at the time that in addition to archaeologists and marine biologists, the expeditions also would include roughly 40 paid tourists who would take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible.

The initial group of tourists was funding the expedition by spending anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 apiece.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration
Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration
File image
Clark County responds to morning retail store fire in southwest valley
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, center, celebrates after scoring during the first...
Parade isn’t the end of the celebration for Golden Knights’ captain Stone
Deadly shooting investigation.
North Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting
The Vegas Golden Knights had a parade and rally in Las Vegas on June 17, celebrating the team's...
Stanley Cup Champion Golden Knights celebrated with parade, rally in Las Vegas

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi,...
Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but the main US request is rebuffed
FILE - A teen was arrested after a shooting at a Juneteenth festival in North Carolina.
Teen arrested after shooting at a Juneteenth festival in North Carolina.
A view of the Neuschwanstein castle, in Schwangau, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023....
American woman who was pushed and fell 165 feet near German castle is released from hospital
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say