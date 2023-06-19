Report names Nevada 3rd ‘most fun’ state in America

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With summer just around the corner and many Americans planning trips, the personal finance website WalletHub released its 2023 report ranking which states in the country are the most fun.

The Silver State checked in at third in the report’s rankings, trailing only California and Florida. To determine the states offering the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key metrics. The data set ranges from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to nightlife options per capita.

Here is how Nevada ranked in certain categories in the study:

18th – Performing-arts theaters per capita

24th – Access to national parks

1st – Casinos per capita

7th – Variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments

1st – State & local direct general expenditures on parks and recreation per capita

Delaware, West Virginia and Mississippi were named the least-fun states in America. The entire report is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.