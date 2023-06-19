Nevada State Police release report on deadly June 14 crash at I-15 and Russell Rd.

The driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Las Vegas on June 14
The driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Las Vegas on June 14(Nevada State Police)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:50 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police released the results of a preliminary investigation following a deadly crash in the Las Vegas Valley on June 14.

According to the report, the crash happened at approximately 3:28 p.m. on June 14 on I-15 southbound, south of the Russell Rd. off-ramp. A Mazda hatchback was traveling south in the middle lane.

Investigators determined that the Mazda failed to maintain its marked travel lane and steered across the right travel lanes into the right side dirt and rock shoulder. The vehicle continued into the shoulder where it struck a decorative rock. The driver, a 63-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 40th fatal crash for 2023, resulting in 45 fatalities.

