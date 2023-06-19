Las Vegas police investigating deadly weekend shooting on W. Tropicana Ave.

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:40 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after an early morning shooting on Sunday left one man dead and another injured.

According to a police report, LVMPD dispatch received a call about the shooting at approximately 4:49 a.m. on June 18. Officers responded to the 4800 block of W. Tropicana Ave. and found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded to the scene and the victims were taken to UMC Trauma, where one of the men was pronounced dead.

LVMPD Homicide detectives determined that the two victims were in a parking lot having a conversation with the suspect. After a few moments, the suspect produced a handgun and shot the two victims before fleeing the area. The investigation is ongoing.

The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

