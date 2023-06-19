Las Vegas police arrest man for allegedly stabbing, killing girlfriend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A valley man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his girlfriend in Las Vegas on Sunday.

According to a police report, LVMPD dispatch received a call reporting a stabbing at approximately 12:31 p.m. on June 18. Officers responded to the 2900 block of E. Charleston Blvd. and found a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds. Medical personnel responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

LVMPD Homicide detectives took over the investigation and identified 29-year-old Robert Anthony Lara as the suspect in the stabbing. Lara and the victim were in a dating relationship, according to police.

Lara was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. The investigation is ongoing. The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.