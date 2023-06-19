Forecast Outlook-6/18/23

A cold low sliding down from British Columbia is going to create more wind Sunday night through Monday.

A wind advisory will go into effect at 11 AM Monday until 11 PM.

Monday’s wind gusts could reach as high as 45 to 50 MPH.

That wind will also create some patchy dust over our area.

The low is also packing cooler air behind it and as it moves over us we will be seeing our high temperatures dropping again.

We still have not hit 100 degrees this year and now it looks like of our next opportunity will be next weekend.

As the low moves away our high Tuesday our high will reach only into the upper 80′s.

The rest of the week winds should remain light to moderate including Wednesday, the first day of summer.

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 90′s until next Sunday when we could reach 100 degrees.

The UV index for Monday is very high.

