Forecast Outlook - 06/19/23

A broad and unseasonably deep area of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest will push a cold front down to Southern Nevada this evening. A strong southwest wind will begin this morning, with peak winds during the afternoon.

A wind advisory goes into effect from 11AM to 11PM Monday for all of Southern Nevada. Expect southwest winds around 25-35 MPH, with gusts to 55 MPH. Isolated power outages and down trees will be possible. Blowing dust will also be a concern this afternoon.

Keeping this dry for the most part this week, but there’s a slight chance late tonight for a few sprinkles. Temperatures remain below average (101°) this week, but we’ll be close to 100° on Sunday.

