Guest wins $1M over 3 jackpots in 48 hours on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While the Golden Knights were honored on the Strip in grand style this weekend, someone else also had plenty to celebrate.

According to a media release, a Caesars Palace guest won three jackpots totaling $1 million over a 48-hour span. The first came at 4:42 p.m. on Saturday, good for a $400,000 video poker jackpot. That same guest hit another video poker jackpot for $200,000 just ten minutes later.

This was the first of three jackpot wins for one lucky video poker player (Caesars Entertainment)

The winning streak continued into the next day, when the lucky player hit another $400,000 video poker jackpot at Caesars at 11 p.m.

