Guest wins $1M over 3 jackpots in 48 hours on Las Vegas Strip

One lucky player at Caesars Palace hit three jackpots worth $1 million within 48 hours last...
One lucky player at Caesars Palace hit three jackpots worth $1 million within 48 hours last weekend(Caesars Entertainment)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While the Golden Knights were honored on the Strip in grand style this weekend, someone else also had plenty to celebrate.

According to a media release, a Caesars Palace guest won three jackpots totaling $1 million over a 48-hour span. The first came at 4:42 p.m. on Saturday, good for a $400,000 video poker jackpot. That same guest hit another video poker jackpot for $200,000 just ten minutes later.

This was the first of three jackpot wins for one lucky video poker player
This was the first of three jackpot wins for one lucky video poker player(Caesars Entertainment)

The winning streak continued into the next day, when the lucky player hit another $400,000 video poker jackpot at Caesars at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration
Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration
File image
Clark County responds to morning retail store fire in southwest valley
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, center, celebrates after scoring during the first...
Parade isn’t the end of the celebration for Golden Knights’ captain Stone
Deadly shooting investigation.
North Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting
The Vegas Golden Knights had a parade and rally in Las Vegas on June 17, celebrating the team's...
Stanley Cup Champion Golden Knights celebrated with parade, rally in Las Vegas

Latest News

Deadly shooting investigation.
Las Vegas police investigating deadly weekend shooting on W. Tropicana Ave.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Woman in June 13 crash near North Eastern, Walnut Avenue dies
A Las Vegas dad is sharing his story of a life-saving organ transplant, in order to spread...
Las Vegas man spreads awareness with story of life-saving liver transplant
Police responded to the residence at about 5:45 p.m. Friday “in reference to a 911 open line...
Police: Suspect in Arizona double homicide who was shot remains hospitalized in Las Vegas