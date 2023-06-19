Guest wins $1M over 3 jackpots in 48 hours on Las Vegas Strip
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While the Golden Knights were honored on the Strip in grand style this weekend, someone else also had plenty to celebrate.
According to a media release, a Caesars Palace guest won three jackpots totaling $1 million over a 48-hour span. The first came at 4:42 p.m. on Saturday, good for a $400,000 video poker jackpot. That same guest hit another video poker jackpot for $200,000 just ten minutes later.
The winning streak continued into the next day, when the lucky player hit another $400,000 video poker jackpot at Caesars at 11 p.m.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.