Stanley Cup Champion Golden Knights celebrated with parade, rally in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four nights ago, the Vegas Golden Knights made history by winning the young franchise’s first Stanley Cup Championship.

On Saturday night, a city known for partying threw one for the team’s beloved hockey team. A victory parade carried the players down the Strip in open-air buses, with Lord Stanley’s trophy along for the ride.

The merriment continued with a boisterous rally at Toshiba Plaza.

Vegas, what a turnout! The @GoldenKnights brought home the Stanley Cup and #VegasBorn fans showed how this city does a celebration!!



“This is an incredible community,” Knights captain Mark Stone told the crowd, which numbered in the thousands. “You guys have supported us since day one. This team, this city, the bond that they’ve built...and here we are, Stanley Cup Champs!”

“It’s been a long five years to get back to the Cup,” added VGK’s Reilly Smith. “Thank you to the people around me. There was no way we were going to lose this time around.”

He also noted that bringing the Cup to Las Vegas was so special that he “may just retire now.”

