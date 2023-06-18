Parade isn’t the end of the celebration for Golden Knights’ captain Stone

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, center, celebrates after scoring during the first...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, center, celebrates after scoring during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:59 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights celebrated the team’s historic Stanley Cup victory with a parade on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night.

But team captain Mark Stone, who tallied a hat-trick in the Game 5 cup clincher, isn’t done celebrating just yet. He took to social media to announce an upcoming appearance at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

His appearance is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Henderson location. He told fans to “swing through for a meet & greet and celebrate the Championship!”

Teammate Jack Eichel recently kept the post-Cup party going with a different type of outing.

