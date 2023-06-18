Original Prince demo tape up for auction

Original demo tape that landed Prince his first record contract up for auction. (Credit: RR Auction via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:28 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The self-titled demo tape that late musician Prince used to land his first recording contract is up for auction.

Boston-based auction house RR Auction is selling the demo, which was recorded in 1976.

It contains unreleased versions of the songs “Just As Long As We’re Together” and “My Love is Forever,” as well as the never released, “Jelly Jam.”

Prince was just 18 years old when he recorded the tracks. They were all written, sung and arranged by him.

The demo is part of the “Marvels of Modern Music” auction that ends on Thursday.

Prince died in 2016.

His estate is not associated with the auction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closure announced.
Golden Knights victory parade Strip road closures to begin at 4:30 Saturday
Folarin Balogun of the United States (20) battles for the ball with Cesar Montes of Mexico...
USA-Mexico game soccer game in Las Vegas ends early, police annouce arrests
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, third from left, gestures to teammates as they pose...
Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade details announced
Fans pack Toshiba Plaza as the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup
Las Vegas police release list of items prohibited from Golden Knights victory parade
A couple of VGK fans in Las Vegas were surprised by a social media influencer
A sweet Stanley Cup surprise goes viral: the life-changing story for one local elderly couple

Latest News

FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George,...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival
FILE - Betsy Roddy of Los Angeles holds a copy of the Aug. 17, 1910, edition of The River Press...
The woman who founded Father’s Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
FILE - One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
Police: Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his...
Pope Francis, back to Vatican routine post-surgery, says thanks to shouts of ‘Long live the pope!’