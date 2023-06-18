North Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating after a deadly shooting in the city on Saturday evening.

According to a police report, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Dillon Ave. and N. Bassler St. at approximately 6:35 p.m. Officers found an adult male in his late 20s who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Detectives are investigating and no further information is available at this time. The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

