Golden Knights join historic list of Las Vegas championship teams

The Vegas Golden Knights aren't the first team to win a championship in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup win adds them to the storied list of championship teams forged in Las Vegas.

Sin City has been home to a litany of individual champions, ranging from boxing to poker to, as of this fall, F1 racing. The list of team sports champions that call Las Vegas home is much shorter.

Las Vegas Stars - 1986, 1988

The AAA baseball predecessors to today’s Las Vegas Aviators relocated from Spokane to Las Vegas in 1983 and took home the Pacific Coast League championship in 1986 and again in 1988. Those Padres farm clubs played at Cashman Field and included future major league stars such as John Kruk, Benito Santiago and Roberto Alomar.

The Aviators are giving away Stars 40th-anniversary t-shirts at tonight’s game.

UNLV Runnin Rebels men’s basketball - 1990

UNLV has claimed six individual NCAA titles in golf, tennis, and track and field, as well as a team golf championship in 1998, but coach Jerry Tarkanian’s Running Rebs captured the nation’s attention when they cut down the nets at the 1990 Final Four, crushing the Duke Blue Devils by 30 points in the championship game.

The late coach’s wife, Lois Tarkanian, spoke to FOX5 about that 1990 team.

Las Vegas Aces - 2022

The confetti from Las Vegas’ first pro sports parade may not even all be cleaned up off the Strip yet, as the Las Vegas Aces took home the WNBA crown just last year. After years of challenging in the playoffs, first-year coach Becky Hammon was at the helm as the Aces broke through and won the city’s first major professional championship.

Las Vegas Aces players receive their 2022 championship rings on May 27, 2023.
Las Vegas Aces players receive their 2022 championship rings on May 27, 2023.(Paloma Villicana/FOX5)

The Las Vegas Raiders have a potential shot to add their name to the list on their own home field, as Super Bowl LVIII is set for Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

