Forecast Outlook-6/18/23

Daytime temperatures remain slightly below seasonal again on Sunday.

If we don’t hit 100 degrees Sunday we may not have another chance again until late June.

The front that is producing the wind gusts for Sunday and Monday has colder air behind it which will drop our high temperatures by several degrees over the next 24 hours.

Monday there is a wind advisory in effect from 11 AM until 11 PM.

The winds will kick up some dust starting Sunday night and will continue Monday.

As for temperatures, they will drop into the upper 80′s for one day and will hove in the low to mid 90′s through Friday.

The UV Index for Sunday is 10 or very high.

