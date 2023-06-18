Forecast Outlook-6/17/23

Great weather Saturday with lots of sunshine and light winds.

Sunday, Father’s Day would almost be a carbon copy of Saturday if wind wouldn’t enter inter the equation.

A low sliding down from the Gulf of Alaska should be over us the Pacific Northwest Monday.

The low is packing cooler temperatures and a deep enough trough that a wind advisory will be posted Monday.

Sunday wind picks up here in the valley will enough strength that we’ll see some blowing dust.

Sunday could also be the day when we hit 100 degrees for the first time this year.

If we don’t hit it Sunday then we likely will not see another shot a triple digits until late June.

The UV index for Sunday is 10 of very high.

