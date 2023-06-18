Clark County responds to morning retail store fire in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County firefighters responded after the Combined Communication Center received a report of “smoke and visible flame” at a southwest valley store on Saturday morning.

According to a report, the call came at 9:57 a.m. and firefighters responded to a store on the 4900 block of S. Fort Apache Rd. Upon the first engine’s arrival, the crew investigated and discovered a fire inside a produce cooler. They said conditions were clear, with a small amount of smoke emanating from the cooler.

No other problems were reported in the other units of the location’s strip mall, but due to the construction type of the address, the response included seven engines, two trucks, two rescues, and two battalion chiefs for a total of 42 personnel.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.