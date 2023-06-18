8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home

A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:53 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.

KABC-TV reported authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight after the shooting occurred at a pool party in the city of Carson, south of Los Angeles.

Victims were taken to hospitals, and two were listed in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The victims range in age from 16 to 24, the statement said. Five were found at the home with injuries to the head, back and upper and lower body areas, the statement said.

Authorities said they received a call two minutes later after a vehicle crashed into a wall nearby. They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.

More than a dozen detectives are investigating, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricade Kidnapping Metro LVMPD
Las Vegas police say kidnapping victim, suspect dead after barricade incident
Authorities are responding to a traffic incident where a car collided with a wall near Warm...
Police: Driver dies after crashing into wall in south Las Vegas
Fans pack Toshiba Plaza as the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup
Las Vegas police release list of items prohibited from Golden Knights victory parade
Folarin Balogun of the United States (20) battles for the ball with Cesar Montes of Mexico...
USA-Mexico game soccer game in Las Vegas ends early, police annouce arrests
Road closure announced.
Golden Knights victory parade Strip road closures to begin at 4:30 Saturday

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China,...
Blinken arrives in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, center, celebrates after scoring during the first...
Parade isn’t the end of the celebration for Golden Knights’ captain Stone
The Vegas Golden Knights aren't the first team to win a championship in Las Vegas
Golden Knights join historic list of Las Vegas championship teams
Photographer Al Powers captured the VGK heart-shaped celebration
Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration