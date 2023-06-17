VGK’s Golden Pipes boosts ‘Rebel Pride’ as UNLV alum

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights are shining bright as local heroes after a Stanley Cup win, and the Las Vegas Valley is also celebrating the showmanship of the team’s “Golden Pipes.”

The 2006 UNLV School of Fine Arts alum credits his education for his career and finding his voice. Staff and former students take pride that his talents have been featured worldwide, since the Western Conference Finals and Game 5 of the Cup.

“I majored in Music Education with an emphasis in Vocal. Coming here was instrumental to find that voice,” said Carnell Johnson, who is also a Las Vegas local.

Johnson started to sing the National Anthem in season one, but became VGK’s anthem singer by season two.

“Singing the National Anthem classically can show, you don’t have to be a pop singer to come to Vegas. You can come here as a classically trained singer,” he said.

“As a professor of music, you see your students come in and work hard, and have that innate drive to perform. Carnell has the stick-to-it-iveness, the drive to continue to perform at just amazing levels,” said Professor Tod Fitzpatrick, who taught him as a student.

UNLV continues to showcase Johnson as an alum to attract new students.

“If someone has a dream as a child in Las Vegas they can really be a success in the community,” Fitzpatrick said. “When you go out and recruit, it’s amazing to say who passed through these halls,” he said.

