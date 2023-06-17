A sweet Stanley Cup surprise goes viral: the life-changing story for one local elderly couple

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an act of kindness worth thousands of dollars and priceless memories, a social media influencer surprised a local elderly couple hours before the final Stanley Cup game.

It started out as a video that was posted to social media by an influencer. The story touched the hearts of many when the couple was surprised while doing their weekly shopping.

The couple said it was an experience they will never forget.

“It is beyond life-changing,” said John Secco. “That doesn’t happen to us, what happened to us.”

John and Charlyn Secco were shopping Tuesday hours before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final when a stranger approached them, asking if they were hockey fans.

“He said ‘who is your team’ and I pointed at this shirt, and he said ‘Vegas Knights’ and I said ‘oh yeah,’” said Secco.

Social media influencer Zachery Dereniowski offered them something the couple had planned to buy on a limited budget.

“I wanted to give this to a Knight’s fan.” Said Dereniowski. “It is a free shirt.”

“Is it a medium or a large,” said Secco.

“I can get you a large, does that sound good?” Dereniowski asked.

“A woman’s large and a man’s large,” said Secco.

“You just feel it when it is right, and when he came around that corner and he just had that energy, I could just feel it in my heart,” said Dereniowski.

Then came another surprise for the elderly couple.

“A Stanley Cup mystery box. Oh god, thank you. It is a hat,” said Secco.

“It is 1,000 bucks’ cash,” said Dereniowski.

“Who is that from man, it is unbelievable,” said Secco. “With the extra money, I may be able to go out once in a while and not go to Burger King.”

“You never know what someone is going through and then they share their story and what is going on,” said Dereniowski. “What this means to them.”

It didn’t stop there.

“What would you do if I told you, you were going to the game?” said Dereniowski. “We got tickets for you and your wife.”

“I appreciate it, man,” said Secco. “Makes me almost cry.”

“They ended up leading the Las Vegas knights’ parade before the game,” said Dereniowski.

“My favorite is Wayne Gretzky,” said Secco. “So, the next thing we know, guess who is coming down the stairs, Wayne Gretzky. He said ‘hi John’ and shook my hand and my wife’s hand.”

“Was almost better than our wedding,” said Secco.

“It is the most fulfilling thing in the world because it is always like it is too good to be true,” said Dereniowski.

The Seccos said they are forever grateful for Dereniowski’s generous act, and they are now rich with memories.

“I can’t thank him enough,” said Secco. “I am forever beholden to Zach, and he could never be paid back for the kindness he showed.”

Dereniowski set up a GoFundMe page to help change John’s life.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.