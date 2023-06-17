Suspect in killing of girlfriend turns himself in to Las Vegas police

Israel Zamora
Israel Zamora(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:28 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man identified by Las Vegas Metropolitan police as the suspect in a June 3 homicide has turned himself in to authorities.

Israel Zamora, 23, was wanted in connection with a shooting on the 3900 block of N. Nellis Blvd. that left one woman dead. Detectives determined that the victim was allegedly shot by her boyfriend, Zamora, who then fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

On June 16, Zamora turned himself in at the Clark County Detention Center. He was booked for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Zamora has an initial court appearance scheduled for June 20.

