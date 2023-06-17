Looking back at the 1990 UNLV Runin’ Rebels National Championship

(KBTX)
By Lorraine Tosiek
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As we prepare for the golden knights’ championship parade, we take a look back just over 30 years, when Las Vegas held its first championship parade.

That was for the Runnin’ Rebels, who put UNLV on the map with their first NCAA Division One National Championship in 1990.

“The first year the Knights were here, I sent a note to Bill Foley,” said Lois Tarkanian, the wife of the late Jerry Tarkanian, head coach who lead the Rebels to victory in 1990. “He had brought back the excitement, the electricity, the feeling of community that our Rebels had had at the time.”

Lois says that Las Vegas was a smaller city at that time.

But the feeling between then and now is the same, with overflowing pride for our winning team.

Lois also remembered the championship parade held that year. She says people came together as a community, lining the streets and cheering for Coach Tarkanian and his team.

She says he knew it was just the beginning.

Lois remembers, “he felt all along that Vegas was a sports town, and he felt all along that it was going to get bigger and bigger, and he was right, he was very right.”

Lois also says that Vegas sports fans can be over the top while celebrating their team.

She says she doesn’t think many people expected such a response, except for her husband.

