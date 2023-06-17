Forecast Outlook-6/17/23

After a record rainfall Friday the system that brought the rain is moving away.

In it’s place drier a warmer air moves in and will have an impact on our weather for the weekend.

Saturday there will be plenty of sunshine with daytime highs reaching around 97 degrees, three degrees below normal.

While there isn’t much wind forecast Saturday on Sunday into Monday a much different scenario.

A deep and cold area of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest is sliding down.

As is does winds will begin to pick up in the southwest.

Gusts Sunday are expected to be as high a 38 MPH.

Monday they’ll be even stronger at 48 MPH.

That low packing the cooler temperatures will drop us into the low to mid-90′s for the rest of the week.

The UV Index for Saturday is 10 or very high.

