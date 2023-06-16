USA-Mexico game soccer game in Las Vegas ends early, police annouce arrests

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States-Mexico soccer match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday turned ugly, with the referee cutting the game short after repeated homophobic chants were heard in the crowd.

The U.S. won 3-0 and earned a spot in the CONCACAF Nations League final on Sunday against Canada. Four players were ejected in the game.

Play was halted in the 90th minute because of the homophobic chants. When action resumed, 12 minutes of stoppage time were signaled but resumed chants caused Salvadoran referee Iván Barton to end the match in the eighth added minute.

While players were pushing and shoving on the field, fans rained debris onto the field.

FIFA fined Mexico 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,000) in January for anti-gay chants by fans at two games. An investigation into last night’s events is ongoing.

Las Vegas police reported that the department made one felony arrest, seven misdemeanor arrests, and issued four traffic citations during the game.

The CONCACAF Nations League final is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.