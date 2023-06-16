RTC running Game Day Express to Las Vegas Strip for Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup celebration

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is urging those fans who are planning to head to the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday for the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade and rally to plan ahead for traffic delays.

RTC is reminding drivers to be prepared for heavy traffic, as Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed on both sides between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road. As a result, drivers should expect subsequent delays in and around the area.

Officials announced earlier this week that the Golden Knights’ parade will take place Saturday, June 17 starting at 7 p.m. The route extends to Tropicana Boulevard and culminates in a rally on Toshiba Plaza and the Park District in front of T-Mobile Arena at approximately 9 p.m.

In an effort to help with the heavy traffic, RTC will offer its Game Day Express to give fans a chance to catch a ride on the bus from six locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

RTC says Game Day Express transit passes can be purchased in cash for $4 roundtrip at the pick-up locations. Attendees can also purchase 24-hour passes for $5 on rideRTC, Transit, Lyft and Uber apps, the agency says in a release.

According to RTC, due to the anticipated high demand, service will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

RTC says that the departure times for Game Day Express for this Saturday’s Stanley Cup celebrations are 4, 4:30 and 5 p.m. Following the parade, buses will depart approximately every 30 minutes from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Excalibur Way.

Game Day Express Pick-Up/Drop-Off Locations:

Route 605 Summerlin Game Day Express

Red Rock Casino Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, 89135

Route 606 Green Valley Game Day Express

Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino & Spa, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson, 89052

Route 607 Centennial Hills Game Day Express

Santa Fe Station Casino, 4949 N. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas, 89130

Route 609 East Side Game Day Express

Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, 5111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas, 89121

Route 610 – North Las Vegas Game Day Express

Aliante Casino Hotel Spa, 7300 N. Aliante Pkwy. North Las Vegas, NV 89084

Route 612 West Henderson Game Day Express

M Resort Spa Casino, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd., S. Henderson, 89044

The RTC also notes that the Deuce on the Strip will be detoured from approximately 3 to 10 p.m. until Las Vegas Boulevard. reopens to the public. Route 201 (Tropicana) and Route 202 (Flamingo) may also experience delays because of the special event.

The agency says should plan ahead and, if necessary, consider boarding an earlier bus to ensure they get to their destination on time. Paratransit customers will not be able to book rides to locations inside of the parade area and should expect delays, according to RTC.

Those planning to attend the parade should be advised that Las Vegas police have shared a list of items that will not be permitted at the Golden Knights’ celebration on the Strip.

More information on the Game Day Express can be found online: rtcsnv.com/gamedayexpress.

