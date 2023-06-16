RTC adding shade shelters at bus stops to keep riders cooler in summer heat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Valley has escaped temperatures of 110 degrees or hotter so far this year. But the Regional Transportation Commission has been working to prepare for the hotter summer temperatures by installing new shade shelters along many bus stops.

“One of the easiest things we can do to help people stay cooler and stay more comfortable and safer during our hot summers, is to provide shade. And again, these slimline shelters are going at stops that currently lack any sort of shade cover,” said RTC Transportation Planner Paul Gully.

The location of many shade shelters came from a heat island mapping project headed by the RTC. More than 60 volunteers drove around the valley and took approximately 138,000 temperature and humidity readings to make the heat map. Many of the shade shelters are being placed where the hottest readings were recorded.

“The hottest parts of the valley are largely concentrated in and around our urban core, so downtown Las Vegas, downtown North Las Vegas, the areas around the Strip and then the east side as well. East Las Vegas, a lot of the area east of Boulder Highway,” said Gully.

About 40 shelters have gone up with around 60 more to go. They are being paid for with a federal grant. The structures are also lit so bus drivers and traffic can see people at the bus stops.

