Nevada State Police release report on deadly crash on NV-170

Motorcycle generic
Motorcycle generic(KWCH)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Police released the results of a preliminary report following an investigation into a deadly crash on NV-170 in northeast Clark County.

According to the report, police responded to a crash at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, June 12 at the location on NV-170, west of mile marker 7. Upon arriving at the scene, investigators determined that a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on the highway when it struck a cow in the road, causing the driver and passenger to be ejected.

The driver of the motorcycle, Ron Eugene Martinez, 41, from Mesquite, and the passenger, Mercedes Del Carmen Nunes, 35, from Mesquite, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The cow also succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 38rd fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 43 fatalities.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, third from left, gestures to teammates as they pose...
Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade details announced
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Golden Knights Stanley Cup champion player to celebrate—by working at a drive-thru
Barricade Kidnapping Metro LVMPD
Las Vegas police say kidnapping victim, suspect dead after barricade incident
Fans pack Toshiba Plaza as the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup
Las Vegas police release list of items prohibited from Golden Knights victory parade
Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police arrest man who threatened mass shooting at Golden Knights game

Latest News

Clarice Yamaguchi, of Waipahu, was remembered as the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt,...
Family of Hawaii woman fatally shot in Las Vegas files suit against popular shopping mall
Road closure announced.
Golden Knights victory parade Strip road closures to begin at 4:30 Saturday
Folarin Balogun of the United States (20) battles for the ball with Cesar Montes of Mexico...
USA-Mexico game soccer game in Las Vegas ends early, police annouce arrests
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police make arrest in October homicide case