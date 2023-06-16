Nevada State Police release report on deadly crash on NV-170

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Police released the results of a preliminary report following an investigation into a deadly crash on NV-170 in northeast Clark County.

According to the report, police responded to a crash at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, June 12 at the location on NV-170, west of mile marker 7. Upon arriving at the scene, investigators determined that a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on the highway when it struck a cow in the road, causing the driver and passenger to be ejected.

The driver of the motorcycle, Ron Eugene Martinez, 41, from Mesquite, and the passenger, Mercedes Del Carmen Nunes, 35, from Mesquite, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The cow also succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 38rd fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 43 fatalities.

