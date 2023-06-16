Las Vegas Police make arrest in October homicide case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a homicide investigation that began Oct. 3.

The suspect has been identified as Marvin Lamar Smith, 45. He was taken into custody on June 15 and booked for open murder with a deadly weapon.

On Oct. 3, officers responded to the 800 block of Rancho Drive and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.