Gov. Lombardo signs A’s stadium bill

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed Senate Bill 1 on Thursday, bringing an A’s baseball stadium in Las Vegas one step closer to becoming reality.

“I’m excited to officially sign SB1 this afternoon,” said Gov. Lombardo. “This is an incredible opportunity to bring the A’s to Nevada, and this legislation reflects months of negotiations between the team, the state, the county, and the league. Las Vegas’ position as a global sports destination is only growing, and Major League Baseball is another tremendous asset for the city.”

A formal celebratory signing ceremony will be announced in Las Vegas in the coming weeks.

UPDATE: Shortly after the signing, the Oakland A’s released a statement:

Today is a significant step forward in securing a new home for the Athletics. We thank Nevada Governor Lombardo, Legislative leaders, and Clark County Commissioners and staff for their hard work, support, and partnership. We will now begin the process with MLB to apply for relocation to Las Vegas. We are excited about Southern Nevada’s dynamic and vibrant professional sports scene, and we look forward to becoming a valued community member through jobs, economic development, and the quality of life and civic pride of a Major League Baseball team.

