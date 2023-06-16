Gov. Lombardo signs A’s stadium bill

A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium(The Oakland A's)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed Senate Bill 1 on Thursday, bringing an A’s baseball stadium in Las Vegas one step closer to becoming reality.

“I’m excited to officially sign SB1 this afternoon,” said Gov. Lombardo. “This is an incredible opportunity to bring the A’s to Nevada, and this legislation reflects months of negotiations between the team, the state, the county, and the league. Las Vegas’ position as a global sports destination is only growing, and Major League Baseball is another tremendous asset for the city.”

A formal celebratory signing ceremony will be announced in Las Vegas in the coming weeks.

UPDATE: Shortly after the signing, the Oakland A’s released a statement:

