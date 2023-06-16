Golden Knights victory parade Strip road closures to begin at 4:30 Saturday

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police announced that road closures for the Golden Knights victory parade on the Strip will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Due to safety concerns, no viewing of the parade will be allowed on the pedestrian bridges and no chairs of any type will be allowed on the parade route and in Toshiba Plaza.

Police said that movement from the parade route to the Toshiba Plaza may be difficult due to the anticipated crowd size. The department asked the public to plan accordingly.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, third from left, gestures to teammates as they pose...
Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade details announced
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Golden Knights Stanley Cup champion player to celebrate—by working at a drive-thru
Barricade Kidnapping Metro LVMPD
Las Vegas police say kidnapping victim, suspect dead after barricade incident
Fans pack Toshiba Plaza as the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup
Las Vegas police release list of items prohibited from Golden Knights victory parade
Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police arrest man who threatened mass shooting at Golden Knights game

Latest News

Clarice Yamaguchi, of Waipahu, was remembered as the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt,...
Family of Hawaii woman fatally shot in Las Vegas files suit against popular shopping mall
Motorcycle generic
Nevada State Police release report on deadly crash on NV-170
Folarin Balogun of the United States (20) battles for the ball with Cesar Montes of Mexico...
USA-Mexico game soccer game in Las Vegas ends early, police annouce arrests
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police make arrest in October homicide case