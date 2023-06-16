Golden Knights victory parade Strip road closures to begin at 4:30 Saturday
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police announced that road closures for the Golden Knights victory parade on the Strip will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Due to safety concerns, no viewing of the parade will be allowed on the pedestrian bridges and no chairs of any type will be allowed on the parade route and in Toshiba Plaza.
Police said that movement from the parade route to the Toshiba Plaza may be difficult due to the anticipated crowd size. The department asked the public to plan accordingly.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.