Golden Knights victory parade Strip road closures to begin at 4:30 Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police announced that road closures for the Golden Knights victory parade on the Strip will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

To help create a safe and enjoyable experience during the VGK Championship Parade scheduled for Saturday, June 17th, both north and southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue to include all private drives in between. The closures will start at 4:30 p.m. and will re-open after the celebration has concluded.

Due to safety concerns, no viewing of the parade will be allowed on the pedestrian bridges and no chairs of any type will be allowed on the parade route and in Toshiba Plaza.

Police said that movement from the parade route to the Toshiba Plaza may be difficult due to the anticipated crowd size. The department asked the public to plan accordingly.

