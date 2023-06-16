Forecast Outlook - 06/16/23

A Rainy Friday Morning For Southern Nevada
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:56 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A cold front is slowly working its way through the Southern Nevada this morning, bringing gusty northwest wind and moderate showers across the valley. Temperatures have crashed into the low-mid 60s valley-wide, and high temperatures will stall in the mid-upper 80s today.

We are currently seeing the heaviest of the rain early this morning as of 6:30 A.M., but we’ll begin to dry out by the late morning hours. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon.

We’re drying out and warming up for Father’s Day Weekend with highs in the mid-upper 90s. Saturday has a high of 98° and Sunday at 99°.

Gusty westerly wind returns across Southern Nevada Sunday and Monday of next week, with wind gusts between 30-40 MPH.

