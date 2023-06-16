“Dreamers” could have greater access to Nevada colleges with proposed bill

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill unanimously passed by lawmakers and signed by Nevada’s governor gives equal access to Nevada colleges and universities for “Dreamers” and recipients of the federal DACA program.

DACA recipients can attend Nevada institutions with in-state tuition after a year of in-state residency-- just like all other U.S. residents. The law takes effect in July.

The bill builds on prior legislation from 2021, when the Nevada legislature passed a bill that granted in-state tuition for all DACA recipients that graduate from Nevada high schools.

Assemblyman Reuben D’Silva, a local CCSD teacher, helped spearhead the legislation with support from other Dreamers and education advocates.

“Every single member, whether they were Republican or Democrat, supported this bill. This is going to change the lives of thousands of people,” D’Silva said, noting how immigrants can fill skilled positions in industries with severe worker shortages, such as education.

Sebastian Cardenas, a UNLV student who obtained his teaching license, helped serve as a substitute teacher for D’Silva’s class while he served in the Legislature. He testified before lawmakers about the challenges of obtaining an education as a DACA recipient. Cardenas came to the U.S. when he was one-years-old, and became valedictorian of Sunrise Mountain High School in 2017.

“Home truly means Nevada for all of us,” Cardenas said. “They see the dignity and the value that DACA recipients bring,” he said.

FOX5 interviewed Cardenas back in February, as he shared the immense challenges Dreamers face to attend college. “I had a whole team that eventually formed behind me to make sure that that I could fight for my family’s future and help my friends out too. If I wasn’t Valedictorian, I wouldn’t have gone to college,” he said, noting the high cost of out-of-state tuition at the time of around $20,000 a year. Other scholarships had citizenship requirements; school staff and others helped him find appropriate funding and opportunities.

Cardenas ended up getting a scholarship to attend UNLV, but also noted that, like many children of immigrants, he also had to consider how to balance school with helping his family with their business and financial responsibilities.

“As a DACA recipient, as a public servant, as someone who might not have citizenship as their birthright--people deserve the opportunity to get their own American dream,” he said. Cardenas has created the Pa’Lante Scholarship to help immigrant students with a $750 award.

“I’m now 36. I now finally have the opportunity in Nevada- -my home since 2016- to go onto college,” said LaLo Montoya, who also faced challenges to attend college after he graduated high school in Colorado. He had hoped to continue his college education in Nevada, but the financial costs were too much to bear. “Before this bill? $12,000 a year,” he said.

“Being in my EMT class, I was the only Hispanic. I didnt give up,” said Teissy Angel Ramirez. “A lot of individuals like myself are not only going to be able to obtain EMT certification at a lower cost, but the doors are opening to be in that medical field,” she said.

At CSN, out-of-state tuition runs around $5,500 per semester, according to academic counselor Esther Pla-Cazares. “This has been an issue for our students for years and years. That’s where I felt helpless so many times,” Pla-Cazares said. “We did get that institutional support... all came together to support the bill,” she said, noting as more people move to Nevada, they are seeking educational opportunities.

Pla-Cazares is working with CSN to help inform prospective students of eligibility and update paperwork.

Advocates for Dreamers are also working to help change laws surrounding federal student aid to expand eligibility. DACA recipients cannot apply for FAFSA.

