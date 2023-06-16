Deadly bear attack under investigation near residential area in Yavapai County

Arizona's Family news chopper spotted several law enforcement vehicles.
Arizona's Family news chopper spotted several law enforcement vehicles.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:38 AM PDT
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an apparent deadly bear attack in the Groom Creek area, not far from Prescott early Friday morning.

Groom Creek is home to many campsites.
Groom Creek is home to many campsites.(Arizona's Family)

Deputies say that Arizona Game and Fish officials are on the way to the scene to investigate. Initial reports say that one person is dead and that the bear has been killed, however deputies are still working gathering information into how it occurred and what exactly happened in the moments leading to the attack. At this point, authorities don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

Arizona’s Family has learned through eyewitness accounts of a bear spotted near the site of the attack earlier this week. It’s important to note that the bear attacks are extremely uncommon in Arizona and across North America. In a 2012 reports, the USDA reported that only “10 documented attacks” in Arizona have happened since the 1990s.

