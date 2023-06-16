Police: Driver with life-threatening injuries after crashing into wall in south Las Vegas

By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities are responding to a traffic incident where a car collided with a wall near Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street on Friday morning.

The occupant of the car has been taken to Sunrise Hospital Trauma with life-threatening injuries around 5 a.m.

The intersection is currently closed as of 8:25 a.m. in all directions and traffic is being re-routed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

