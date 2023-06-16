Battle for Vegas event to feature fan fest with Golden Knights, Raiders players

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Organizers for this year’s Battle for Vegas charity softball game, hosted by Golden Knights’ Reilly Smith, have added a fun opportunity for attendees: A fan fest.

According to a news release, the fan fest will feature photo and appearances from members of the Golden Knights and the Raiders. In addition, the event will also include activations from F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee.

Organizers say there will also be a variety of family-friendly interactive games and appearances from many Las Vegas mascots.

The Battle for Vegas Fan Fest will take place from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, July 21 and 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

According to the release, entry to B4V Fan Fest is free and open to the public. Upgraded bracelets are available for purchase online for select experiences at https://summerlin.com/event/battle-4-vegas-fan-fest/.

Players take to the field at the Las Vegas Ballpark to battle it out in the charity softball game on Saturday, July 22. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The Home Run Derby will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the opening pitch at 7:30 p.m., organizers said previously.

Launched in 2019, organizers say the charity event has raised over $550,000 for deserving local charities. This year’s Battle for Vegas will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with funds distributed to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada, organizers say.

Tickets for Battle for Vegas Charity Softball Game are on sale. According to the release, general ticket prices begin at $35 for the game. All tickets can be purchased online at www.battleforvegas.com, www.ticketmaster.com or at the Las Vegas Ballpark ticket office.

