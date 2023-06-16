Barricade situation in the southwest, following a kidnapping

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police and SWAT are responding to a barricade situation after a reported kidnapping.

LVMPD officers responded to the suspect’s home near Sunset and Fort Apache, but they say he has refused to come out.

Police say officers responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday about a woman kidnapping at gunpoint near at a shopping center near Eastern and Saint Rose Parkway.

We’re stilling working to find out more about the reported kidnapping.

