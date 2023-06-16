Barricade situation in the southwest, following a kidnapping
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:46 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police and SWAT are responding to a barricade situation after a reported kidnapping.
LVMPD officers responded to the suspect’s home near Sunset and Fort Apache, but they say he has refused to come out.
Police say officers responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday about a woman kidnapping at gunpoint near at a shopping center near Eastern and Saint Rose Parkway.
We’re stilling working to find out more about the reported kidnapping.
FOX5 has a crew on the scene and we’ll bring you the latest as we get it.
