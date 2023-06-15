You can watch live cameras across Nevada to help spot wildfires

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cameras are always watching, and you can be too. There is an extensive camera network across the West used to spot wildfires: alertwildfire.org

There are cameras on Black Mountain above Henderson, in Kyle Canyon and on Mt. Charleston. The camera network is paid for by BLM, the Forest Service, even NV Energy. It was started more than a decade ago and continues to grow and improve.

“There is now a push to put more cameras down here near Las Vegas,” explained Graham Kent, Director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at UNR, the man behind the camera network in Nevada. Why does someone who studies earthquakes care so much about wildfires?

“From personal experience, I was burned over in 2003 by the Cedar Fire in San Diego,” Kent shared. That fire killed 15 people and burned more than 2,200 homes.

“When I watched the television early in the morning, they were telling me the fire was out by Highway 67 and in fact it had burned another 12 miles and was near my front doorstep,” Kent recounted. When it comes to fires, Kent understands how lifesaving real-time information can be.

“In 2009, when I started to run the Seismology Lab up at UNR, we had this communication system for earthquakes and seismometers so we said, ‘Why don’t we put some high definition cameras on it and try to see if we can work with the fire services,’” Kent stated.

The idea: to get the eye of a camera on a fire even before it is spotted by human eyes in the area allowing fire crews to act quickly.

“They can move the cameras from some initial report and just look at the fire and say, ‘Wow we don’t need to send anything, or we need to send everything,’” Kent added.

In 2013, the Carpenter 1 Fire on Mt. Charleston was sparked by lightning. It took crews a month and half to fully contain the 28,000 acre fire at a cost of $28 million. Now anyone can watch the Mt. Charleston camera. Even AI is being trained to watch the cameras and report smoke.

“We don’t care who spots it first, it could be the machines, it could be a watch group, it could be people on Twitter. We just want the firefighters to get that information as soon as possible so we can make the fire smaller than bigger,” Kent contended.

More cameras are being added in Southern Nevada. In the next week, one will be put up on Opal Mountain near Searchlight and then later on this fall, one will be added at Mt. Potosi southwest of the Vegas Valley.

Only fire professionals can pan, tilt, and zoom the cameras. If you do spot a fire using the cameras, call 911. An avid watcher in New Zealand has used the camera network to find and report several fires in California.

