State police respond to deadly crash at I-15 and Russell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police responded to a deadly crash on I-15 Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police report, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:25 p.m. on I-15 southbound near Russell Rd. Upon arriving at the scene, investigators determined that a blue Mazda was traveling south and passing Russell Rd. and failed to stay in its marked lane. The car traveled into the rock shoulder on the right side of the road.

The driver, an adult male, was declared dead at the scene. Police said it may have been due to a “medical episode,” but that is unconfirmed. An investigation is ongoing.

