Stadium bill sent to Governor Lombardo

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Stadium bill now heads to Governor Joe Lombardo after a 25-15 vote from the Assembly, and return back to the Nevada State Senate for formality.

The Assembly passed SB1 in favor 25 to 15 opposed, sending it back to the Senate for procedural review.

The Senate passed the bill Tuesday 13 to 8.

Amendments include revenue to fund housing support, rather than programs to support homelessness.

Community commitments include $2 million a year to local programs, and partnerships with Nevada Higher Education on scholarships and work opportunities.

The bill tacked on two previous pieces of legislation vetoed by Governor Lombardo: wages for monorail workers and paid medical or family leave for mid-size companies with state tax abatements.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.