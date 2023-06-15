Stadium bill sent to Governor Lombardo

A rendering of the possible A's stadium
A rendering of the possible A's stadium(The Oakland A's)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:16 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Stadium bill now heads to Governor Joe Lombardo after a 25-15 vote from the Assembly, and return back to the Nevada State Senate for formality.

The Assembly passed SB1 in favor 25 to 15 opposed, sending it back to the Senate for procedural review.

The Senate passed the bill Tuesday 13 to 8.

Amendments include revenue to fund housing support, rather than programs to support homelessness.

Community commitments include $2 million a year to local programs, and partnerships with Nevada Higher Education on scholarships and work opportunities.

The bill tacked on two previous pieces of legislation vetoed by Governor Lombardo: wages for monorail workers and paid medical or family leave for mid-size companies with state tax abatements.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup Las Vegas Strip nightclub
PHOTOS: Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup at Las Vegas Strip nightclub
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the...
Golden Knights crush Panthers to claim Vegas’ first Stanley Cup Championship
Jessie Rae’s BBQ in central Las Vegas a ‘total loss’ after Monday night fire, restaurant says
Jessie Rae’s BBQ in central Las Vegas a ‘total loss’ after early Tuesday fire, restaurant says
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.
Nellis AFB to perform flyover for Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Latest News

State police respond to deadly crash at I-15 and Russell
Henderson woman accidentally sells late mother’s silverware set at garage sale
Lori Bua lost her mother Billie Jean four years ago and accidentally sold a set of her silverware
Henderson woman accidentally sells late mother’s silverware set at garage sale
Las Vegas drag queens have a variety of skills that help the community
PRIDE month highlights Drag Queens and their hard work, dedication to community