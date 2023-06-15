Southern Nevada Health District finds West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes in Henderson area

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mosquito Disease Surveillance Program of the Southern Nevada Health District has identified the first West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes of the season in the 89074 zipcode.

West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, is most commonly spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are no vaccines to prevent or medications for treatment.

About one in five who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

The virus reached unprecedented activity in Clark County in 2019, with 43 cases, including one death. There was minimal activity in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

So far in 2023, no cases have been reported in Clark County.

SNHD kicked off its 2023 mosquito surveillance campaign in May. During mosquito season, SNHD Environmental Health staff set 50 to 60 traps per day for weeks at a time at parks, wash channels, wetland areas and other potential breeding sites across the valley.

Mosquitoes are captured in the field and transported to a laboratory at SNHD’s Main Public Health Center, where they are sorted and cataloged. The samples are then tested for harmful arboviruses. So far this year, SNHD staff have set more than 1,100 mosquito traps and have tested more than 7,000 mosquitoes.

The Fight the Bite campaign urges people to eliminate standing water, which provides a perfect home for mosquito larvae; prevent mosquito bites by taking proper precautions; and report mosquito activity to SNHD’s surveillance program at (702) 759-1633. To report a green pool, people should contact their local code enforcement agency.

