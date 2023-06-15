Serious motorcycle crash at Jones and Hacienda

LVMPD
LVMPD(FOX5)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are reporting a serious crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle.

Just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, a silver Nissan sedan was traveling northbound on Jones and then turned west on Hacienda, when the motorcycle hit the front of the car. The rider was thrown from his motorcycle.

The Nissan also collided with another vehicle.

This is an active scene and you should avoid this area.

Fox5 will have more information as it becomes available.

