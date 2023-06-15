Plaza in downtown Las Vegas to host July 4th fireworks show

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Plaza in downtown Las Vegas announced that it will once again celebrate the Fourth of July with its annual fireworks show.

According to a news release, the Plaza, which says it hosts the only fireworks show in downtown, will host the show on Tuesday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

The Plaza says that the fireworks will be staged from multiple locations on the property’s roofs and towers.

According to the Plaza, the fireworks show will be “visible for miles beyond.”

The release notes that in order to allow for prime viewing of the fireworks and increased pedestrian traffic, Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic for a limited time from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue.

