PHOTOS: Golden Knights continue partying with Stanley Cup on Las Vegas Strip

Golden Knights continue partying with Stanley Cup on Las Vegas Strip
Golden Knights continue partying with Stanley Cup on Las Vegas Strip(Michael Kirschbaum eightelevenmedia.com EIGHT ELEVEN LLC. | Mike Kirschbaum via Wynn Resorts)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights took home the Stanley Cup on Tuesday night and the party seems to have yet stopped for the team as they continue to give the iconic trophy a tour of the Las Vegas Strip.

Following a stop on Tuesday night at Omnia Nightclub in Caesars Palace, members of the team continued the celebrations on Wednesday by taking Lord Stanley’s Cup to a nighttime beach club.

According to Wynn Resorts, several members of the Golden Knights brought the Stanley Cup to dinner at Delilah, then continued the party at Encore Beach Club at Night.

Golden Knights continue partying with Stanley Cup on Las Vegas Strip
Golden Knights continue partying with Stanley Cup on Las Vegas Strip(Michael Kirschbaum eightelevenmedia.com EIGHT ELEVEN LLC. | Mike Kirschbaum via Wynn Las Vegas)
Golden Knights continue partying with Stanley Cup on Las Vegas Strip
Golden Knights continue partying with Stanley Cup on Las Vegas Strip(Michael Kirschbaum eightelevenmedia.com EIGHT ELEVEN LLC. | Mike Kirschbaum via Wynn Resorts)
Golden Knights continue partying with Stanley Cup on Las Vegas Strip
Golden Knights continue partying with Stanley Cup on Las Vegas Strip(Michael Kirschbaum eightelevenmedia.com EIGHT ELEVEN LLC. | Mike Kirschbaum via Wynn Resorts)
Golden Knights continue partying with Stanley Cup on Las Vegas Strip
Golden Knights continue partying with Stanley Cup on Las Vegas Strip(Mike Kirschbaum via Wynn Resorts)

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup Las Vegas Strip nightclub
PHOTOS: Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup at Las Vegas Strip nightclub
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Golden Knights Stanley Cup champion player to celebrate—by working at a drive-thru
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, third from left, gestures to teammates as they pose...
Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade details announced
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the...
Golden Knights crush Panthers to claim Vegas’ first Stanley Cup Championship
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during...
Golden Knights victory parade will be Saturday, teases Mark Stone

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate after defeating the Florida Panthers to win the Stanley...
Golden Knights’ success lifts Las Vegas to another level in sports world
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, third from left, gestures to teammates as they pose...
Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade details announced
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Golden Knights Stanley Cup champion player to celebrate—by working at a drive-thru
The 2019 Winter Classic featured the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium
Golden Knights will head to Seattle for 2024 Winter Classic; tickets onsale