PHOTOS: Golden Knights continue partying with Stanley Cup on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights took home the Stanley Cup on Tuesday night and the party seems to have yet stopped for the team as they continue to give the iconic trophy a tour of the Las Vegas Strip.

Following a stop on Tuesday night at Omnia Nightclub in Caesars Palace, members of the team continued the celebrations on Wednesday by taking Lord Stanley’s Cup to a nighttime beach club.

According to Wynn Resorts, several members of the Golden Knights brought the Stanley Cup to dinner at Delilah, then continued the party at Encore Beach Club at Night.

Golden Knights continue partying with Stanley Cup on Las Vegas Strip (Michael Kirschbaum eightelevenmedia.com EIGHT ELEVEN LLC. | Mike Kirschbaum via Wynn Las Vegas)

