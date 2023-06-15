Oregon man charged for sexual abuse, torture of monkeys.

PRINEVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – A former United States Air Force Officer from Prineville has been charged with engaging in animal crushing videos for sexual purposes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

Authorities say David Christopher Noble, 48, willingly encouraged, viewed and funded “animal crush videos” in an online encrypted group.

The videos Noble is said to have encouraged involved the torture, sexually-sadistic mutilation, and murder of adult and juvenile monkeys, according to the D.A.’s Office.

As an administrator of the group where the videos were shared, authorities say Noble repeatedly attempted to evade law-enforcement detection by frequently changing the group’s name. However, in January, Noble moved from Prineville to Henderson, Nevada after a federal search warrant was executed at his former home.

A past United States Air Force Officer, Noble was dismissed in 2006 and required to serve six months in military custody after a court martial for fraud and an unprofessional relationship.

Noble is also said to have been in possession of several illegally possessed firearms, including a Colt M4 carbine assault rifle, according to officials.

The D.A.’s office describes animal crush videos as punishable by up to seven years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

