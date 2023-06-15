North Las Vegas to break ground on new fire station

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of North Las Vegas will break ground on a new fire station next week.

According to a media release from the city, Station 58 at 960 E. Deer Springs Way will be the ninth one in the city.

The city said that the new station will serve more than 30,000 residents in the Tule Springs area. It will be constructed and equipped by developers of the master-planned communities of The Villages at Tule Springs and Valley Visa and staffed by the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

The 14,000 square-foot fire station will initially house a ladder truck, a rescue unit and Battalion 15 when it opens in late summer of 2024, and is designed with additional apparatus bays and dorm units to easily add equipment and personnel in the future. The last fire station to be constructed in North Las Vegas was Station 50, which opened in 2012.

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun and other dignitaries will be in attendance for a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, June 20 at 8:30 a.m.

